Dairy Freez Owner Passes Away

A well known Essex County business owner has passed away.

Mike Reaume died on Friday at the age of 62.

Reaume and his wife Arlene own the Dairy Freez in Cottam on County Road 34.

According to Reaume's obituary the two have been married for 41-years.

Reaume also leaves behind his four children - Jeff, Julie, Jenna and Jim along with six grandchildren.

He also worked for General Chemical for over 20-years and played hockey for the Essex 73's in the late 70's.

His obituary goes on to say "We will forever miss his corny jokes, booming laugh, and infectious smile."

An online prayer service was held Tuesday night.