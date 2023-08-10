Dairy Queen's Miracle Treat Day returns for 21st annual in-store event

It's Miracle Treat Day in Canada.

DQ fans in Windsor are invited to continue the 21-year tradition of helping making miracles happen for children and their families by visiting their local DQ to celebrate Miracle Treat Day.

Kurt Barr is the owner of the Tecumseh, Chatham, Kingsville and Amhurstburg Dairy Queen locations.

He says net proceeds from every Blizzard treat sold will go to the Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre.

"So donations made in support of the Miracle Treat Day sales, they stay in the communities where the local kids are. So for example the money raised at my stores in southwestern Ontario, they're not going up to the GTA area for example. So they're benefitting the kids in the local community."

He says turnout has been great year after year at his locations.

"You know I think people come out and really support this day because its for a great cause. I know we staff heavier to accomodate the volume. We probably fifty per cent more blizzards to one hundred per cent more. It just depends on the day, the weather."

Since the partnership began 39 years ago in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children's Miracle Network, with over $48 million raised to date in Canada.

In 2022, over 3.2 million visits to children's hospitals across Canada were supported by Miracle Treat Day. On average, that's over 8,000 visits per day.