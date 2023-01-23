Dallas Smith returning to Caesars Windsor

An award winning country artist is returning to Caesars Windsor.

Dallas Smith will hit The Colosseum stage on Friday, April 28.

Smith has won multiple JUNO awards and CCMA awards including 2022 Male Artist of the Year.

He was also awarded last year with new Platinum and Gold Music Canada certifications for hits including 'Like A Man,' 'Cheap Seats,' and 'Side Effects.'

CCMA award winner Andrew Hyatt will be joining Smith on the tour.

Kelly Prescott will also be making a special appearance.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday January 27.

