The cause of a fire at Kimball Lumber in Kingsville will go down as undetermined.

John Quennell, chief of Kingsville Fire and Rescue, says the damage is too extensive to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Crews were called Sunday evening for a fire at the business on the corner of Arner Townline and Road 8 West in Kingsville.

It would take most of the night to battle and douse the flames.

Damage is estimated at around $1.5-million.