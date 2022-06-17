Damage estimated at $175,000 following house fire

Fire officials say damage is estimated at $175,000 following a house fire on Dominion Blvd.

A section of Dominion Boulevard was closed Friday as Windsor fire crews battled the fire.

Crews attended the blaze in the 2200 block of Dominion Blvd. around 11:40 a.m.

The public was asked to avoid the area. Windsor police closed the road between Ojibway and Northwood streets for several hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and an inspector attended the scene to determine the cause and origin.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was accidental and no injuries were reported.