Damage estimated at $200,000 following east Windsor house fire

Damage is estimated at $200,000 following a house fire in Windsor's east end.

One person is injured and was transported to the hospital. And another person has been displaced.

Windsor firefighters responded to an upgraded working fire in the 400 block of Bertha Avenue around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

There appeared to be substantial damage to the main floor. The fire was put out.

Fire investigators were on scene Wednesday morning combing through the debris

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental.

-with files from CTV Windsor