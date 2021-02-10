Damage Estimated at $225,000 in Fatal Church St. Fire, Police Continue to Investigate

The Windsor police Major Crimes and Arson units continue to investigate a fatal fire in downtown Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 400-block Church St. at around 9:30pm Sunday night.

A 59-year-old man died of his injuries while a woman remains in hospital in critical condition.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the Ontario Fire Marshal has determined the fire started in a lower level apartment with damage estimated at $225,000, but the cause can't yet be released.

He says the investigation has been handed over to police.

"The team from the fire marshal's office and our investigator completed the fire investigation component of this investigation on Church St. Windsor police are continuing with their investigation with their portion of this fire."

Lee says it's been a tough investigation for those at the scene.

"Obviously the cold weather is a factor. A lot of the components in the building, because the roof is exposed, are coated with a layer of ice and they've had to heat some areas to melt the ice to be able to do the investigation."

He says it's been an "all hands on deck" situation.

"OFM had two investigators here plus a supervisor and an engineer. So they were able to pinpoint where the fire started and have a pretty good idea how it started and Windsor police are continuing."

Police have asked residents in the area to review surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi