Damage estimated at $250,000 following east Windsor fire

Damage is estimated at $250,000 following a house fire in the city's east end.

Crews were called to Francois Court around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and found smoke and fire when they arrived.

The fire originated in an upstairs bedroom.

Following an investigation, the cause is listed as accidental electrical failure.

Working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detection devices were not installed in the home.

No injuries were reported, however, four people have been displaced.