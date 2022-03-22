Damage estimated at $350,000 for Lakeshore barn fire

Fire officials have estimated the damage to a Lakeshore barn with more than 50 beehive flats that went up in the flames last month is $350,000.

Acording to CTV Windsor, 19 Lakeshore firefighters responded to the fully involved fire in the 900 block of Talbot Road just after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Multiple units were on scene with aerial operations to battle the blaze.

While there were no injuries reported and no animals inside, there were more than 50 beehive flats.

Crews were on scene for just over five hours.

Lakeshore fire Chief Don Williamson says the damage following the barn fire is estimated at $350,000.