Damage is estimated at $800,000 following a fire in the 1300 block of Lincoln Road.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, a blaze broke out. Roads were closed on Ottawa Street from Gladstone to Windermere and Lincoln was closed from Shepherd to Ottawa.

Hours later, the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, however three people have been displaced.

Windsor Fire were unable to determine the cause of the blaze due to unsafe building conditions.