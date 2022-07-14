Damage estimated between $200,000 and $300,000 after early morning county fire

Fire crews were also busy early Thursday morning battling a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 42.

County Road 42 was closed for a time between 11th Concession and Lauzon Road, but reopened later in the morning.

Officials say the cause of that blaze was undetermined, but no one was home at the time so there were no injuries.

Damage is estimated between $200,000 and $300,000, with officials saying that unfortunately the house is going to be a write off.