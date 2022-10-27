Damage set at $2-million following 'suspicious' restaurant fire in Walkerville

Windsor police say damage is estimated at close to $2-million following a suspicious fire at a restaurant in Walkerville.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers were called to a fire at Milos Greek Grill in the 1800 block of Wyandotte Street East. When officers arrived at the scene, members of the Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were already battling the flames.

Police say the restaurant has been the target of two separate break-ins in recent months. On July 3, 2022, it was reported that someone had broken into the business and stole money and alcohol. The business was again broken into this past weekend, though nothing was reported stolen.

Anyone in the area with surveillance or dash cameras is being asked to check their video footage for any potentially suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

The Windsor Police Service and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.