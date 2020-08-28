Damage Set at $425K After a House Fire in Windsor

Damage is set at $425,000 after a house fire in Windsor.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2000-block of Lansing Street near the Spring Garden area.

In a tweet, Windsor fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home and inside rear of the house.

No injuries are reported.

The cause is listed as undetermined.

Damage is set at $425,000 after a house fire on the morning of August 27, 2020 at a home in the 2000-block of Lansing Street in Windsor. (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)