Damage to Pride Flags at high school being investigated

The Windsor Police Service Morality Unit is investigating two recent incidents where a Pride Flag has been damaged at Massey Secondary School. Investigators are asking for any information that may help identify the suspect(s).

On June 3, an officer from the Community Services Branch attended Massey Secondary School for a report that the school's Pride Flag had been stolen.

Through investigation, officers learned that on June 1, a Pride Flag at the school was raised as a part of their Pride Month celebrations. On June 2, surveillance cameras captured two males, appearing to be youths, breaking the lock on the flag pole and stealing the Pride Flag just after 11 p.m. The suspects were last seen on foot fleeing westbound on Liberty Street.

On June 6, officers arrived at Massey Secondary School for a report that the replacement Pride Flag had been burned. The Canadian Flag was also damaged during the incident. Surveillance cameras were able to confirm the incident occurred on Sunday, June 5th, at approximately 2:30 am.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for possible evidence in relation to both incidents.

Both incidents are believed to be hate-motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Morality Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).