Damaged Pegged at $200k in Campbell Ave House Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation

The investigation into the cause of a house fire in west Windsor continues.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 500-block of Campbell Ave Friday afternoon around 4pm.

One man remains in hospital recovering smoke inhalation while a dog passed away in the fire.

While damage has been pegged at $200,000, the Ontario Fire Marshal continues to look into what caused the blaze which is believed to have started in a room on the first floor.

According to a tweet from Windsor fire, officials are waiting on test results to determine the cause.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

