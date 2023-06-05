Damages estimated to be $250,000 following Askin Avenue fire

Damages are estimated to be $250,000 following a house fire on Windsor's near west side.

Windsor Fire provided an update Monday morning, saying one person has also been displaced.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Windsor Fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Askin Avenue, south of Tecumseh Road West before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Fire investigators will continue looking into the origin and cause today.