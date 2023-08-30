Damar Hamlin makes Bills' 53-man roster

(Orchard Park, NY) -- The Bills are keeping Damar Hamlin on their 53-man roster.

Buffalo announced the safety earned a spot on the team's active roster as he continues his miraculous return to the field.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on January 2nd during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 25-year-old played in all three of Buffalo's preseason games and is expected to contribute as a backup safety and special teams player.

In other team news, the Bills kept linebacker Von Miller on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he'll miss the first four games of the season.

— with files from MetroSource