Damar Hamlin's family releases statement

(Cincinnati, OH) -- The family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is expressing gratitude for the love and support shown for him during this time.

In a statement, his family said they're deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.

Hamlin is reported to be in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

His family acknowledged the first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have been providing "exceptional care" to him.

They also thanked Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done.

They concluded by saying they'll release updates as soon as they have them.

— with files from MetroSource