Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas - A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront a gunman even after a child's 911 call from inside the building.

The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday.

They were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 students and two teachers.