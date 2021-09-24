Danielle Campo McLeod awake and thankful for the community's support

A Tecumseh native and former paralympic swimmer is one step closer to coming home.

Danielle Campo McLeod remains in a London hospital in critical condition, but spoke for the first time Friday night since her medical complications began last month.

In a social media post, Campo McLeod says she can't express how thankful she is for the community's support.

"Hello everybody. I just want to say thank you. I cannot thank you enough for everything. Your love and your support and I just want to say thank you."

She says she's ready to come home.

"Thank you. I'm coming home. It means so much to me, I can't thank you enough for your strength, your friendship."

Campo McLeod underwent a C-section at Windsor Regional Hospital on August 17, but there were complications following the delivery and the 36-year-old suffered a bowel obstruction that required three surgeries.

She was then taken to London on September 12 for another surgery after developing an infection.

A GoFundMe page established to help the family with expenses has reached more than $86,000.

Campo McLeod was born with muscular dystrophy and went on to complete in a number of international swimming events including the Paralympic Games — she's also a member of the Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame.