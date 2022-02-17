Data leak shows hundreds of Windsor-Essex donations to support convoy protests

Donations linked to postal codes across Windsor-Essex are featured in leaked data from an online fundraising campaign supporting convoy protests.

Between 400 and 475 donations featuring a postal code in Windsor-Essex were on the list.

The GiveSendGo fundraising platform was hacked illegally and the information released late Sunday evening - with a spreadsheet made public containing data on 92,835 donations to the convoy’s official fundraiser.

The spreadsheet data includes names, e-mail addresses, IP addresses, amounts donated and messages of support for the demonstrators.

There is at least two individual donations of $3,000 from donors with a postal code from the Windsor-Essex region.

One donor, who's listed e-mail address identifies him as the owner of a local grocery store business, allegedly made three separate donations of $1,000.

AM800 News has not been able to independently verify the identity of the individuals listed as being donors.

The vast majority of donations allegedly made from the Windsor-Essex region range in size from $20 to $400.

Comments made next to a number of donations include religious references and messages of "God bless," calls for freedom, and notes of support to the truckers and protestors to "hold the line."

One message even says "Truckers you rock! Thank you for standing up for hardworking everyday Canadians, even with the adversity of our political class."

A number of the donations reviewed by AM800 indicate they were made in the days after a protest began on Huron Church Road on Feb. 7, a demonstration that halted traffic and trade from moving across the Canada-U.S. border at the Ambassador Bridge.

The protest was against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.