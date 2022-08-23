New preliminary data shows opioids have killed more people in Ontario in the second year of the pandemic compared to the first.

The data from Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner shows opioids killed nearly 28-hundred people between April 2021 and this past March.

That is two per cent more than the number who died from opioids the first year of the pandemic.

Those were both large leaps from 2019, when more than 15-hundred people died of opioids.

Doctor Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner, says opioids disproportionately are killing those living in northern Ontario compared to the south.

But the death rate dropped by 10 per cent in the first quarter this year.

Huyer thinks this may be related to more services being available once the province opened back up.

He also thinks there is less isolation, so people aren't using drugs alone as much.