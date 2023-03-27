Data use to combat crime in Detroit is 'where we want to be,' says Windsor's police chief

Windsor's police chief says the Detroit Police Department's use of data analytics to drive their response to crime is "where we want to be here."

Chief Jason Bellaire and Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw paid a visit to Detroit police chief James White this past Tuesday, getting a tour to learn more about Detroit's Real-Time Crime Centre.

Bellaire says he can't say enough about the investment that Detroit police have made in technology at the crime centre.

"Use of data analytics to drive their response to crime and deploy their resources is where we want to be here," he says. "We've spent a lot of time in the last two years in building up our data analytics to our frontline supervisors and other areas of the organization so we can make data driven decisions to put our resources where they belong."

The high-tech central command centre is staffed 24-hours a day and has access to a combination of technologies, such as live cameras feeds, automated license plate readers, gunshot detection, social media monitoring, and access to a variety of databases to provide information.

Chief Bellaire notes that Windsor doesn't have the magnitude of needs like a major metro centre like Toronto or Detroit that would require an investment of that level, calling it more of a want than a need.

But he points out you can take what is useful from what's being done in Detroit and apply it here where it comes to using data to put resources where there is crime.

He says the visit solidified the direction their analysts are going with the use of data.

"It was so useful to see the finished product of what we would like to see in terms of using data analytics, to see it being used, to see it how we measure our performance, our response to crime, to measure our physical resources being used in response to crime," he says.

Jason Bellaire, Chief of the Windsor Police Service, is joined by other members of the Windsor Police Service and Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw during a visit with Detroit police chief James White at Detroit's Real-Time Crime Centre. March 21, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Chief Bellaire says it's been some time since they've had an executive level relationship with Detroit police and he had made arrangements for a meeting, which coincided with a visit to Windsor by Toronto police chief Demkiw.

Bellaire says it's a relationship they're going to foster.

"I think you're going to see a more formal relationship, hopefully in the near future, between us and the Detroit Police Service. We're linked in such a way that it seems unreasonable not to have that relationship," he says.

Bellaire says having these types of relationships is incredibly important and instrumental to resolving crimes like firearms trafficking.

"Crime doesn't respect jurisdiction and crime doesn't respect international borders. We have to make sure we don't fear the border and that we are not leary of working in other jurisdictions," he says. "We have lots of officers here, including myself and others over the years that worked in joint forces and work in other jurisdictions, including the U.S. So that's something we need to revisit in a way we had done so in the past."

Bellaire hopes to pay another visit in the near future to the Real-Time Crime Centre, saying "one visit wasn't enough."