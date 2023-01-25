Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited premiers to Ottawa for a "working meeting" on Feb. 7, to discuss reaching cross-Canada health-care funding deals.

The prime minister said Wednesday morning in announcing the upcoming meeting, that he views the gathering as a chance for federal, provincial and territorial governments to discuss an agreement—or series of agreements—that will see more funding put into health-care systems across the country, in exchange for improved care.

"It will be an opportunity to share with them our plans to support the health-care systems across the country, hear their priorities for investment, and start working together concretely to ensure that we're transparent about how this money is being invested," Trudeau said. "So Canadians can have the confidence that they'll get the high-quality health care they deserve, for years to come."

Momentum has been building towards a deal over the last few weeks, after premiers began indicating that they'd be willing to agree to funding with strings attached, seeing them held accountable for delivering improved care in exchange for more federal dollars.

Trudeau confirmed Wednesday that the federal government is looking at coming to a nationwide agreement, perhaps on data and health information sharing, as well as signing long-term bilateral deals on a province-by-province basis that includes specific metrics relevant to each system's needs.

The shared priorities that both the federal government and premiers have been discussing include:

Timely access to family health teams;

Reducing backlogs in surgeries and diagnostics;

Retaining, recruiting, and recognizing the credentials of health-care workers;

Investing in mental health; and

Modernizing the health information system so medical records can be shared with various providers, electronically.

"We don't think applying a one size fits all across the country is the best way to do it. But, there will be elements of what we're working on that will be an agreement with the entire country," Trudeau told reporters during a press conference as his cabinet enters its third and final day of a pre-Parliament retreat in Hamilton, Ont., where they are plotting out 2023 priorities.

While Trudeau is signalling that he is ready to offer up billions of dollars to improve Canada's health-care systems, this is a signal that what's coming is likely to look different than the provinces’ long-standing blanket demand that the federal government increase the Canada Health Transfer (CHT).

The provinces have recently ramped up pressure to see the CHT—which funnels federal dollars into provincial health-care systems on an ongoing basis—increase to 35 per cent up from the current 22 per cent, as hospitals and health-care facilities appear to be in crisis mode.