Date to Make Single Sports Betting Legal to be Announced Thursday

The day has finally come — a date for Bill C-218 to go into effect will be announced on Thursday making single sports betting legal across Canada.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse has been integral in pushing the bill forward — an effort started by former Windsor-Tecumseh MP Joe Comartin in 2011.

Masse says revenue that previously went to illegal sports books will now be used for public supports such as health care.

He says casinos can now start with their implementation plans.

"This is just the awareness date that is finally making it truly law and that allows a whole bunch of things to take place that were still being held up because until we actually get that final date it's hard to build and plan when we don't know when the law will actually change," says Masse.

He says the delay has done nothing but line the pockets of organized crime.

"It was creating quite an economic boom for the underground economy and for organized crime," says Masse. "Why it's been delayed this long, I have no idea, but the reality is is that the date is going to be announced. We have been told that's going to be taking place. I haven't been invited, but I don't really cafe. I just want it done."

He says it's a good feeling to close the book on the issue.

"I've constantly had to hammer away and to continue to follow up almost like babysitting to get it to finally get to the last chapter to hand it off to the province. So I'll be relieved when that's done because I want to work on other things. At the same time, I've always had to keep one eye trained on this because it's received so many different chapters in the past," adds Masse.

Single sports betting is expected to create as many as 150 new jobs at Caesars Windsor when its sports book is up and running.

Bill C-218 passed in the Senate June 22 by a vote of 57 to 20.

