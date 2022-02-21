Dave Cassidy to seek Unifor national presidency

The head of Unifor Local 444 has his eyes set on becoming president of the national union.

Dave Cassidy has announced his intention to seek the candidacy for the position of national president of Unifor.

Cassidy, who serves as national trades chair for the union, has scheduled a news conference for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at the union hall at 1855 Turner Road in Windsor to make an official announcement.

Jerry Dias, who recently announced he was taking a leave of absence to deal with health issues, is set to retire from the post in August.

Dias has held the job since 2013, the first National President of Unifor after the merger between the Canadian Auto Workers union and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.

A release from Unifor Local 444 states "Dias, Unifor's President, and his National Executive Board (NEB) have already given their golden anointing to one of his assistants. This "practice" almost guarantees who the next President will be without the need for election.

This time it is different.

The members want a say. The members' voices matter, and this is the members' Union.

This election cannot be about anointing the Chosen candidate, but electing the Right Candidate."

The release also states that Cassidy has the full support of his family, local 444 officers, local 444 executive board, local 444 executive council, the Stellantis council as well as other local presidents.

A statement issued by Unifor Local 444 on Dave Cassidy's plans to seek the role of national president of Unifor. Feb. 21, 2022 (Image courtesy of Unifor Local 444)