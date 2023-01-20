David Crosby dead at 81

Singer-songwriter David Crosby is dead at the age of 81.

Crosby was a founding member of influential 60s rock bands the Byrds and Crosby, as well as Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

He formed Crosby, Stills, & Nash in 1968, and their first album was an instant success, winning them a Grammy for Best New Artist.

The group later added Neil Young and recorded their hit album "Deja Vu" which peaked at number one on the Billboard 200.

Crosby went on to have a controversial career and was arrested several times for drug and weapons possession.

Despite this, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice for his major influence on rock music.

Some of his group's most well-known songs include "Long Time Gone," "Sweet Judy Blue Eyes," and "Southern Cross."

Crosby, is the biological father of Melissa Etheridge's late son Beckett.

Crosby was the sperm donor.

On Thursday, his wife released a statement to Variety announcing he died surrounded by family after battling a long illness.

