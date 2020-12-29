Davies Named Canada's Male Athlete of the Year

Alphonso Davies is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as the CP male athlete of the year.

The soccer star helped Bayern Munich capture the Champions League title, along with several other crowns this year.

Davies and the German powerhouse also won the Bundesliga title, the DFB Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The 20-year-old Davies is the second soccer player in as many days to capture a CP athlete of the year award. Christine Sinclair won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as female athlete of the year yesterday.

Davies received 35 of 67 votes by sports editors, writers, broadcasters across the country.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl in February before opting out of the 2020 NFL season after working in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic's first wave, was second with 25 votes.

with files (The Canadian Press)