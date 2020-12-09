Davies/Tardif Share Lou Marsh Trophy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies are co-winners of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

It is the third tie in the 82-year history of the award.

Media members across the country voted on the award Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif and Davies each received 18 votes with one vote going to one of the other finalists _ soccer players Christine Sinclair and Kadeisha Buchanan and Denver Nuggets basketball star Jamal Murray.

The most recent tie was in 1983 with wheelchair athlete Rick Hansen and hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

``I am truly honoured and humbled to have been selected as the co-winner for the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy,'' Davies said in a Soccer Canada release.

``Canada welcomed me and my family and I am grateful for the opportunity to realize my dream of being a professional football player and representing Canada on the world stage.

``Congratulations to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on his selection and for an incredible year and thank you to all of the media who voted for me. In this challenging year, it is nice to know that we were able to make Canadians proud with our accomplishments on and off the field.''



