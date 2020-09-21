Davis Lifts Lakers to 2-0 Series Lead

Anthony Davis had the last word in Game 2 of the NBA's Western Conference finals.

Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a series 2-0 lead. He scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, including the Lakers' last 10 of the game.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16, but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play.

LeBron James had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, while Jokic finished with 30 points and nine assists. Jamal Murray scored 25 points for the Nuggets, who are back in action on Tuesday.

