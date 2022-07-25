Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church

MASKWACIS - Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.

The day's events begin with a trip to Maskwacis, Alta., where the pontiff is scheduled to visit the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School.

It is expected this is where the Pope will issue an apology to Indigenous residential school survivors and their families for the role the Roman Catholic Church played in the institutions.

Francis is set to speak in the afternoon with Indigenous Peoples and parish members at the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton.

Later in the week, the Pope plans to host a large outdoor mass at the city's football stadium and take part in a pilgrimage in nearby Lac Ste. Anne, before travelling to Quebec City and Iqaluit.

Francis arrived Sunday for the six-day trip that is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.