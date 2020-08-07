Day Holds First Round Lead at PGA Championship

Jason Day's name hasn't been on the leaderboard lately in the majors. Brooks Koepka's is there all the time.

Day opened the the PGA Championship with a bogey-free round of 5-under 65 at the TPC Harding Park.

Right behind was Koepka, going after a third straight PGA Championship title.

No one has ever won this major three straight times in stroke play.

And only six players in history have won the same major three straight times.

Koepka had six birdies and was among those at 66. Tiger Woods had a new putter and opened with a 68.

Bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, the longest driver on tour, broke his driver, which he has nicknamed ``the Kraken.'' It cracked when he bent over to pick up his tee, the club snapped under him. His support team fetched another shaft.



