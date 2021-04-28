Day of Mourning Marked in Windsor-Essex

Wednesday marks the National Day of Mourning, paying tribute to workers who died due to workplace injury and occupational disease.

Don Affleck of Leamington lost his son Wayne to a workplace accident in 2013 and says he continues to share his family's story in hopes of supporting others.

"I sort of think that people see what other families go through in a situation like that and you know what, maybe just one more that day, we could be just a little more cautious as to what we're doing," says Affleck.

He says he finds comfort in participating in National Day of Mourning services.

"You get up there and it's just sort of a peaceful place to be," he says. "For all the tragedy that's gone on for myself and everybody else, nobody is questioning you."

Affleck welcomes anyone who may be dealing with the loss of a loved one to take part in today's (Wednesday) or future Day of Mourning events.

"I think it's just place for people to go and talk about it and be comfortable with nobody sitting back judging what they're saying," adds Affleck. "Nobody asks you any questions, you just say what you need to say and move on."

Affleck will be the keynote speaker at this year's Windsor & District Labour Council virtual event.

The theme is The Human Cost of COVID-19. The organization says the idea is to bring focus and attention to the impacts of the global Pandemic on Workers.

- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon