It's what is being described as "Day One" for Stellantis, the car company combining Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler.

The automaker will be the world's fourth largest and will based in the Netherlands with primary offices in Italy, Paris and Auburn Hills, Michigan.

"Our commitment on this merger is that we will not shut down plants as a consequence of the merger," said CEO, Carlos Tavares.

He called Stellantis a truly global company of 400,000 diverse, highly talented and experienced employees, echoing his own comment that the merger is not about job loss.

"How can we improve the operations without shutting the plants? That's a competitive skill of Stellantis," he says. "There are so many things in our industry that can be improved, so many, that reducing the complexity of our industry to jobs is just inaccurate."

Tavares says he believes there are a lot of steps that can be taken before jobs need to be cut.

"I think that there is many more things to do in a car company than just cutting jobs," he added. "Eventually there are moments when you can't avoid it but there are many many other things you can do and I believe Stellantis is acting as a shield."

The company is expected to save nearly six-billion dollars annually by consolidating vehicle platforms, powertrains, sales and marketing.

Shares of Stellantis began trading in Europe today and will begin tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticket symbol STLA.

The President of Unifor Local 444, representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, says it is business as usual, despite a company merger.