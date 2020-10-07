Daylight Saving Could Become Permanent in Ontario

A new private members bill in Ontario is looking to permanently adapt daylight saving time.

On Wednesday, Ottawa West – Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts tabled the Time Amendment Act, which would "clear the road for Ontario to end the bi-annual process of changing out clocks" and implement permanent daylight saving time.

This means it would remain lighter for longer in the evening throughout the entire year.

According to Roberts, the change would only come into effect if the state of New York and province of Quebec also follow suit.

The bill has already passed the second reading in legislature at Queen’s Park, with the support of the government.

Daylight saving time, which began on March 8, is set to end in Ontario on Nov 1 at 2 a.m.

