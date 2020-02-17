Daytona 500 Postponed

It's going to take another day to determine the winner of the Daytona 500.

NASCAR's season-opening race was postponed following a second rain delay, pushing the event into Monday.

It's the second time in 62 years and first time since 2012 that ``The Great American Race'' will finish on a Monday.

Pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was the leader 20 laps into the race when the rain returned, sending drivers back to pit road.

The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track.

The second stoppage was prompted by heavier rain, further soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.

with files from Canadian Press