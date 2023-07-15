Dayus Roofing opens voting for Roof Rescue giveaway

Hundreds of people put their names forward back in the spring for the opportunity to get a new roof, and voting is now open for the Roof Rescue giveaway.

Dayus Roofing, in partnership with GAF Roofing, announced the unique initiative back in April which aims to give back to someone deserving in the community by providing them with a brand-new roof, including labour and materials.

Officials say the nomination process saw an overwhelming response, which has been whittled down to just a few.

President Frank Dayus says it's time for the community to participate and help decide who will be the recipient of this opportunity.

"It was quite difficult, but we've narrowed it down to three deserving candidates. We already have hundreds of votes that have come through our website, but we're just looking for help to get that word out there. For everybody to rally together in Windsor and Essex County to try and find that deserving member for the new roofing system," he said.

Dayus Roofing has been serving the Windsor-Essex community for over 100 years, and Dayus says giving back is what it's all about.

"I mean everybody has probably seen 'Extreme Home Makeover', which always made you feel good watching that on TV. So this in a small way is our trade, and we're hoping we can inspire others to help out and make Windsor-Essex a better place to live. What we can do is provide someone who needs it a new roof, and it's what we do best."

He says while there can only be one recipient of the Roof Rescue giveaway, they wanted to express their appreciation to all the nominees for sharing their stories.

"I don't know exactly, I know it was between 100 and 150 submissions that we had to review and file through," Dayus continued. "So like I said before it was very difficult to try and narrow it down to three, but we did that, and now the rest is up to the community to find the winner."

Voting will remain open for a period of one month, allowing participants to vote once per day per email address.

Dayus says the winner will be determined based on the total number of votes received by midnight on August 8.

Anyone wanting to cast a vote and support one of the three finalists can do so on the Roof Rescue website.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi