Deadline looming for Wheatley housing supports

The deadline is looming for residents impacted by the Wheatley explosion to apply for housing assistance.

The Provincial Wheatley Residents Assistance Program is funded by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Residents have until January 31st to apply for either the lump-sum payment for emergency expenses or for additional housing costs where up to $4,000 a month is available for any evacuees.

Funding is also available if residents do not plan on returning to their homes, they may receive up to $8,000 to help with one-time costs to cover expenses such as last months rent, moving, furnishings and utility hook-ups.

In addition to applications, January 31st is also the due date for any outstanding paperwork requested by the province in relation to housing assistance applications.

If residents need help applying, they can contact a Wheatley Case Manager at 519-351-8573 prior to the deadline of January 31, 2022.

Provincial funding for both these programs ends on March 31, 2022.