Deadline Nears for Students to Opt-Out of In-Person Learning

The deadline for students with the Greater Essex County District School Board to opt-out of in-person learning is approaching.

Students and parents have until Aug. 6 to file an opt-out form or they will automatically be enrolled to attend school in-person.

Virtual learning was used through several stretches of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be an option for public elementary and secondary students.

According to the release, the form has already been emailed to families and is available on the board's website.