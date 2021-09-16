Deadline set for city staff to get vaccinated, testing will not be an option for unvaccinated

Windsor council has passed an aggressive mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for city employees.

All staff must be fully vaccinated by November 15 — but unlike other municipalities, regular testing will not be offered to those who choose to remain unvaccinated and they'll be put on unpaid leave.

Councillor Fred Francis says getting tested and being vaccinated are not the same thing.

"We've got to do everything we possibly can do. Testing and vaccination are not the same thing. With respect to education, we've had 18 months worth of education and as elected officials we have to show clear and decisive leadership. This is something, I believe, we have to do."

Ward's 2 Fabio Costante says vaccinations are the only way forward.

"Testing and vaccination are two very different things. The over arching principle of keeping the workplace safe for it's employees and the general public, that weighs a lot on me, more than just the interest of finding a balance that's less intrusive."

Councillor Rino Bortolin sees the aggressive policy as a good thing.

"Every effort that we do to actually allow people not to get vaccinated hurts the overall effort and holds us back. This is one time I have no problem leading the way and saying that our aggressive attitude is the way to go."

Council unanimously passed the new policy despite pushback from union leaders calling for regular testing as an option for unvaccinated staff.

The policy does include exemptions for medical or religious reasons which will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

A recent survey of about 1,200 city staff found 83% were fully vaccinated.