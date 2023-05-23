Deadline under Windsor's pool opening bylaw approaching

Pool owners across Windsor should keep in mind that there is a deadline approaching when it comes to pool maintenance and standards.

Pool season is defined as June 1 to Oct. 31 under a City of Windsor pool bylaw.

Rob Vani, Manager of Inspections for the City of Windsor, says a specific part of the bylaw pertains to maintenance, with one of the most important previsions involving the pool cover.

"If they keep their cover on in the summer, if they don't open the pool, they'd have to maintain that cover free of any debris or standing water," he says. "If they do open their pool, the same thing would apply. Any water in the pool would need to be cleaned, circulated and clean of any debris."

The bylaw that was created in 2010 requires swimming pools be in full operation during those dates to reduce mosquito breeding areas and the spread of West Nile virus.

Pool owners are also encouraged to review their pool enclosures and fences to ensure public safety.

Vani says the normal breeding season for mosquitoes in this area is from the end of May until the end of October.

"That's why we want to make sure that people that have swimming pools, if they're not opening them, they are maintaining their covers. If they are opening their pools, there isn't any standing water with debris in it that would provide an environment that breeds mosquitoes," he says.

(Photo via iStock.com/K_Thalhofer)

During 2021 and 2022, the city received around 170 complaints each year related to swimming pools, with as many as 90 per cent regarding the maintenance of swimming pools.

Vani says they are always working with property owners to educate them on the bylaw and achieve voluntary compliance.

"We do provide them ample time to bring their swimming pools or their fence enclosures into compliance. However, if they fail to comply with the bylaw the municipality always has the option to prosecute someone who hasn't complied with the bylaw through the provincial court system," he adds.

Anyone having concerns with safety of swimming pools should call 311.

Information on the swimming pool bylaw can be found on the City of Windsor's website or by calling 311.