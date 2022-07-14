Deadly rabbit virus sees first case in Windsor

A deadly virus which affects rabbits and hare's sees its first case in Windsor.

The virus, called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD), is a highly infectious and lethal form of viral hepatitis that affects rabbits.

It's usually found in rabbits in Europe and Asia, however a couple of rabbits near Sarnia have died from this virus, and now a case in Windsor has emerged.

Speaking on AM800's the Patty Handysides show, Dr. Kenneth Ng, a professor and biochemistry researcher at the University of Windsor, says this virus can infect domesticated and wild rabbits.

He says the mortality rate if a rabbit is infected is 90 percent.

"They usually die within a few days, and they die of internal bleeding and major organ failure, which is where the name comes from, hemorrhagic disease - hemorrhaging referring to internal bleeding."

He adds that having even one case is a concern for the rabbit population.

"It doesn't sound like a lot with a single case, but because it's so contagious, if it starts to spread it will be really hard to contain. So I think that's why there's concern about trying to contain it as much as possible."

He says a new strain can infect many types of rabbits in Canada and the U-S.

"The last 10 years or so, a new strain of the virus has developed, and that strain can affect wild rabbits in North America as well as domesticated, and farm rabbits."

Ng adds that as of now, this particular virus only affects rabbits and hares.

He adds that if you notice your pet rabbit experiencing symptoms to ensure it stays quarantined.