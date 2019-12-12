Deal Ratified at Fiat Chrysler

Fiat-Chrysler workers in the United States have voted 71% in favour of a new, 4-year contract with the company.

The deal, which covers 47,000 workers, includes a $9,000 bonus per worker.

Workers will also receive a six-percent wage increase over the life of the deal.

The automaker has also promised $4.5-billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories.

Workers at Ford and General Motors have already ratified new deals.

Workers at GM staged at six-week strike before a deal was reached.