Deal Reached Between Public School Board and Maintenance Staff

A deal has been reached between the Greater Essex County District School Board and the union representing 245 custodians and maintenance staff.

The board and CUPE Local 27 reached the tentative agreement on December 18, 2019.

The board says the deal provides 'stability and security moving forward for both employees and the board.'

It still needs to be ratified by both sides, which will take place in the new year.

There are 245 members covered in the contract.