Deal reached to end strike at Highbury Canco

After a 23-day long strike, Highbury Canco employees have ratified a new agreement with the company.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union Local 175, which represents 405 members, announced that the ratification of the new four year deal on Tuesday brought an end to the strike.

Workers at the plant work on tomato-based food and beverage products under several brand names.

Employees originally went on strike back on February 13, after rejecting the final offer from the employer at the time.

The membership voted 99.9 per cent in favour of a strike mandate back in November 2022.

The union has not provided details of the agreement so far, but during the strike members communicated that they were taking a stand on wages in order to maintain their standard of living during a period of high inflation.