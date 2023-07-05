Deal reached to keep Stellantis and LG Energy Solution electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor

A deal has been reached to keep the NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

A statement released on Wednesday afternoon by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution says that a deal was signed today with an agreement that secures the future of the battery cell and module production in Windsor.

It states that commitments that were made by the Canadian government were honoured to level the playing field with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer North America, says they are pleased that the federal government with the support of the provincial government came back and met their commitment.

NextStar Energy is the first large scale, electric vehicle battery plant in Canada with production planned to launch in 2024.

It was announced in mid-May that Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build the battery plant in Windsor, and some of the construction on the building had been paused.

Now that a deal has been reached, effective immediately, construction in Windsor will resume.

The plant is estimated to create 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.