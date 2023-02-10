Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

ISKENDERUN, Turkey - Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey, pulling several people from the rubble, four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed more than 20,000.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria.

The area is home to more than 13.5 million people.

With morgues and cemeteries overwhelmed, bodies lay wrapped in blankets, rugs and tarps in the streets of some cities.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter.

The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but was still struggling to reach many people in need.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first public appearance in an earthquake-devastated area of the country.

The son of Turkish Durmus Kilinc, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father from a destroyed building, in Elbistan, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)