Debate begins on Windsor West MP's Ojibway National Urban Park bill

Windsor West MP Brian Masse began the first hour of debate on his private members' bill to establish Ojibway National Urban Park in the House of Commons.

The proposed national park would include Ojibway park, Spring Garden Natural Area, Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tallgrass Prairie Park, Ojibway Prairie Provincial Nature Reserve, and Ojibway Shores.

Masse says he believes the proposal is a no-brainer.

"And, Madam speaker, when we're looking at the bill itself and entirely, we have the opportunity to act. If we sit on our hands, and feel sorry for ourselves—if we can't get it done—then we miss out on unique opportunities. This one is simple, it's all public land, it's all put together, it's almost ready made. We need to do that Madam speaker for our future, because it's all in our benefit."

Masse told the commons the proposed area has plenty of ecological significance

"The property that I'm talking about is very significant," he continued. "In fact, some of the property has 130 endangered species at risk and is a hotspot and a connection not only just to the United States which is looking at this legislation in a very favorable context as well too, but also for other parts of Ontario and Canada, because there are migratory patterns, and there are also other environmental connections"

He says this proposed national park is a source of hope for folks who feel they don't have a voice in climate initiatives.

"You find that what's happening with climate change, the opportunity for people to be engaged has been muted in some ways because people feel it's out of their control. They feel that there is no way that they can actually have a co relation with it. And that's what I'm finding a difference with regards to this. They find that this project is giving hope and opportunity to have a real result," he said.

Masse added that establishing the park would preserve the last remaining shoreline, and give more unchanged natural presence to the region.

The second hour of debate and vote at second reading will take place in late May or early June.