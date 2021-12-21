Debate over traffic light on Cabana Road to take place in 2022

Debate over a potential traffic light with a pedestrian signal on Cabana Road near Roseland Public School in Windsor will take place early in the new year.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens asked that the issue be referred until the next meeting of council in 2022 to address some administrative issues and the process around the agenda item.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has been advocating for safety improvements for pedestrians needing to cross Cabana Road East at Karen Street/Clara Avenue.

City administration has recommended against both a pedestrian crossover or a traffic light with a pedestrian signal, instead recommending that speed control measures be installed including radar speed feedback signs, Community Safety Zone signs and School Area signs, which comes with increased fines.

But an administration report also noted that if council wanted to proceed with some form of traffic management infrastructure, that they would prefer a traffic signal rather than a pedestrian crossing.