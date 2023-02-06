Debit card left in ATM machine fraudulently used

iHeartRadio
The Windsor Police Service needs help from the public identifying a fraud suspect. 

Investigators say a man walked into a financial institution in the 3000-block of Dougall Avenue and withdrew $400 using a debit card that a customer had accidently left in the ATM machine. 

The suspect is described as white, 40-50 years old, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds with a bald or shaved head. 

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com. 

